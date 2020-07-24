4 Ways That Students Can Save Money on Halifax Car Insurance

Are you a student in Halifax and looking to get a good deal on your car insurance? Whether in high school, college, or university, it’s common for students to face higher insurance premiums due to the combination of their age and lack of road experience. Luckily, purchasing a solid car insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank. There are several ways that you can get affordable car insurance as a student without sacrificing coverage, you just need to know how! Here we’ve put together a list of four ways that students can save money on Halifax car insurance.

Take Advantage of Student Discounts

Most car insurance companies will offer discounted premiums for a variety of reasons, a main one being a student discount. When shopping around and comparing quotes for Halifax car insurance, be sure that the policy you choose includes a student discount. This type of discount is extremely common among insurers, so if it isn’t clearly stated, be sure to ask. Also, if you want to save even more, you can do so by getting good grades!

Take a Driver’s Education Course

Generally speaking, younger drivers face higher car insurance premiums due to their lack of experience. However, when you enroll in a driver’s education course, not only will you become a better driver, but many car insurance companies will reward you with lower premiums. The reason behind this is that you will be considered a safer driver by insurers if you’ve been trained by professionals. And being a safer driver means that you’re at a lower risk of causing a collision or receiving a traffic conviction, and less likely to file an insurance claim.

Stay on Your Parent’s Insurance Policy

Student drivers who still live with their parents can benefit from being listed as a secondary driver on their parent’s car insurance policy. This can save students a significant amount of money compared to if they were to purchase their own car insurance policy. However, it’s important to be aware that if you’re being listed as a secondary driver on your parent’s policy, you can’t be the primary driver of the vehicle. Should you get into an accident and need to make a claim, you might not have coverage if it’s discovered that you’re actually the primary driver. If you have your own vehicle, it’s best to get your own policy!

Opt Into a Telematics Program

A telematics program allows car insurance companies to track a driver’s driving habits and skills including speed, breaking habits, and otherwise. When you enroll in a telematics program you can receive up to 25 percent in savings on your car insurance for good road behaviour. Whether you choose to take advantage of this option by downloading an app or installing a sensor on your car, it’s a relatively simple way to both save money and hold yourself accountable for responsible driving at the same time!

While Halifax car insurance has some of the lowest rates in the country, this doesn’t mean you can’t save even more! If you aren’t satisfied with the first car insurance quote that you receive, don’t settle! At Complete Car, we can help students find the cheapest car insurance in Halifax, you can learn more here. With so many options to sort through, we can find the best car insurance for you at the greatest value.