Everything to Know About 2021 and Online Gambling in Canada

Canadians love gambling no less than other people. True gambling fans will be happy to know that online gambling in Canada is legal and has been pleasing players for more than 20 years. So, what is special about this business? What do people need to know before they register on online gambling sites and start to make their first bets?
The Legal Side of the Business?
Online gambling in Canada was banned until 2009. However, this has never stopped the population from playing online gambling games on various offshore sites. Back in 2006, as a result of research by the large United States investment bank Merrill Lynch, experts already expected that by 2015, the online gambling industry in the country would peak, with an annual income of up to $528 billion. Today there are many online gambling catalogues of the best online casinos Canada that are freely available to their visitors. And there is nothing preventing and limiting their work.
Note that today, gambling activity is not prohibited at the legislative level. Any Canadian province has the right to license and regulate its own gambling servers. Online casinos are regulated by a special body in Canawag – the local gambling commission. Moreover, it is considered one of the most preferred regulators not only in Canada but worldwide.
For example, British Columbia was the first province to open a site of this kind (casino). A year later, online poker games were launched there, and now they are already preparing for the release of a mobile casino.
Specifics of Online Gambling in Canada
There are a couple of things that distinguish online gambling in Canada:
- Young Canadian gamblers make rather high stakes in contrast to older people.
- In one of the Canadian provinces, Alberta, online gambling for young people was mentioned as legal in a report from the Commission on Drug Abuse and Alcoholism.
- According to the research data, young people in the Canadian provinces are fond of gambling already starting from 7-8 grades.
- Over the year, 41% of teenagers are registered on gambling sites in Alberta, and 78% of young players are reported in Manitoba.
- Since the end of the summer of 2004, Atlantic Lottery has allowed Internet gambling to the population of Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia and participation in gambling bets from 19 years of age and older.
- In the province of Nova Scotia, only 1.6 percent of the local population played online casinos.
- It is known that 19% of gamblers are already between the ages of 15 and 17.
- 67 percent of the respondents are neutral towards online gambling in Canada, while the rest believe that such activities are harmless and will not harm anyone.