Everything to Know About 2021 and Online Gambling in Canada

Canadians love gambling no less than other people. True gambling fans will be happy to know that online gambling in Canada is legal and has been pleasing players for more than 20 years. So, what is special about this business? What do people need to know before they register on online gambling sites and start to make their first bets?

The Legal Side of the Business?

Online gambling in Canada was banned until 2009. However, this has never stopped the population from playing online gambling games on various offshore sites. Back in 2006, as a result of research by the large United States investment bank Merrill Lynch, experts already expected that by 2015, the online gambling industry in the country would peak, with an annual income of up to $528 billion. Today there are many online gambling catalogues of the best online casinos Canada that are freely available to their visitors. And there is nothing preventing and limiting their work.

Note that today, gambling activity is not prohibited at the legislative level. Any Canadian province has the right to license and regulate its own gambling servers. Online casinos are regulated by a special body in Canawag – the local gambling commission. Moreover, it is considered one of the most preferred regulators not only in Canada but worldwide.

For example, British Columbia was the first province to open a site of this kind (casino). A year later, online poker games were launched there, and now they are already preparing for the release of a mobile casino.

Specifics of Online Gambling in Canada

There are a couple of things that distinguish online gambling in Canada: