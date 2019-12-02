Online casinos have taken over the world in the last few years. People started choosing them over the land-based casinos due to the many advantages that they have. They have 24/7 access at any time and place, the payout percentages are much higher than at the land-based casinos, and Customer Support is always reachable in multiple ways.

To make things even better, online casinos have hundreds of great games in the vaults and all of them have tremendous prizes. The top providers are making sure that the games have high quality. If you want to see for yourself, feel free to check the games here.

When the idea of bringing the casino games to the people’s home instead of having it the other way around was brought up, everybody thought that it was a joke. There were just too many problems that the potential online casinos had to tackle to make it work. But, years later, online casinos have become more popular than ever. So, how exactly did they manage to succeed?

The first problem that they had to face was how to make games that will attract new players on their sites? The general idea of which games they should have was there, but they needed something more. So, online casinos started consulting with numerous top game providers. These days, some of the best are NetEnt, Microgaming, and Pragmatic Play. The game providers had the technology of making casino games with great quality and various unique themes.

After that, security and privacy was a big problem for online casinos. Security and privacy were always on point, but people in the beginnings just didn’t trust online casinos with their private data. So, online casinos started investing into the sphere and created top-notch SSL-encryption codes to keep every bit of data safe. These encryptions are storing all kinds of information about every player, but the thing is, only the online casinos have access to that information. Once the data of a certain player is received, the encryption turns it into an unbreakable code, deducting the chance of theft to a minimum.

Once they had a platform with numerous and unique games, as well as a good security system, online casinos had to make sure that nobody can control the outcome of every game. So, with that thought in mind the idea of Random Number Generators or RNGs, was born. The RNGs are there to ensure that fair play is always present. These generators are creating random outcomes of every game played. That way, every player has an equal chance of winning prizes.

In summary, the three biggest challenges that the online casinos faced were security, fair play, and uniqueness. By investing in the respective technology, they made sure that they lead the world of gambling today. The games are great, prizes are terrific, and the chances of theft are slim to none. The last thing that online casinos did to gain the upper hand against the land-based ones, were the numerous bonuses and promotions. They have a lot of prizes for new players, daily and weekly promotions where you can get extra winnings, etc. Online casinos are there to reward their players as much as possible.