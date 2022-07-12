Popular Gambling Venues to Visit Around the World

If you’re a fan of gambling and want to explore the world’s most popular gambling venues, this article is for you.

Gambling enthusiasts love traveling the world to find the best gambling spots. In these different locations, you can play many games such as roulette, slot machines, poker, and more.

In this article, we’ll discuss some of the most popular venues you can visit to play your favorite casino games.

We’ve selected venues from four continents. To present a variety of international venues, we’ve only selected one venue per country.

Bear in mind that certain countries and continents may have other popular gambling venues that aren’t listed in this article.

In Asia:

Marina Bay Sands Casino, Singapore

Gambling has been legal in Singapore since 2005. Since then, Singapore has become one of the most popular gambling destinations for players.

Singapore is an island located in Asia. Tourists tend to love it because it is both traditional and modern.

The island is home to many international expats. It’s also one of the countries with the strongest economies thanks to the many foreign investors and companies who come to Singapore.

One of the most popular gambling venues in Singapore is the Marina Bay Sands Casino. You’ll find a 15,000-sqm gaming arena with over 600 gaming tables and 2300 slots machines.

The different games and machines are spread over the casino’s four levels. Some of the games you’ll find there include two variations of Blackjack, eight variations of Baccarat, four variations of Poker, and more.

The Venetian Macao, China

Macao is an autonomous region of China, located next to the Pearl River estuary. It is in this region of China that the second-largest casino in the world can be found: The Venetian Macao.

The Venetian Macao is a casino and a five-star luxury hotel. Some of the hotel’s restaurants have even earned prestigious awards, including a Michelin star.

The property is actually owned by an American casino group called Las Vegas Sands. That’s why The Venetian Macao is so similar to the company’s Las Vegas casino, The Venetian Las Vegas.

In Macao, this casino offers approximately 800 gambling tables and 3400 slots machines spread over a 51,000-sqm gaming arena.

In North America:

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, United States

We’ve just discussed The Venetian Macao in Asia. Now it’s time to discuss its sister hotel in Las Vegas.

The casino is also a luxury hotel, where guests can stay, enjoy the spa, and dine in award-winning restaurants.

The casino includes 60 table games and over 225 games in total. Some of the games available to players include Baccarat, Blackjack and Roulette.

The casino also offers a brand-new area called the Electronic Gaming Collective. In this space, you’ll have the opportunity to play “live dealt or fully automated games” on your electronic table.

Casino Metro at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is a beautiful Caribbean Island with mesmerizing landscapes. It is considered an unincorporated territory of the United States.

This means that Puerto Rico is regarded as a “colony” of the United States due to the number of constitutional provisions that apply to the territory under U.S law.

The Casino Metro is a gambling venue located in the city of San Juan on the island of Puerto Rico. It’s part of the four-star Sheraton Hotel.

The casino is open 24/7 and boasts more than 400 slot machines and 16 table games. Bingo games, along with traditional casino games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette, are available in the hotel.

In Europe:

Casino Barrière Le Croisette, France

This gambling venue can be found in Cannes, on the French Riviera. The Casino Barrière Le Croisette is one of the largest French casinos with 10,033-sqm of gaming space.

It showcases a little less than 300 slot machines and table games. Some of the games you can play include Video Poker and Electronic English Roulette.

The casino’s ideal location means you can also enjoy the nice, warm weather and dreamy beaches of the French Riviera. \

Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco

This casino is the most famous and most luxurious casino in Monaco. It is also one of the most popular destinations in Europe for gambling enthusiasts.

This casino includes nearly 600 slot machines spread over a 10,033-sqm gaming space.

If you do visit this iconic casino, make sure to play French roulette. The game has been described as the casino’s “DNA” and “its signature for over 150 years”.

In Africa:

Montecasino, South Africa

Montecasino is the most popular casino in Johannesburg, South Africa. It includes more than 1200 slot machines and 80 table games.

The most popular games in the casino include Blackjack, Poker, American Roulette, Dice (Craps), and Baccarat.

Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, Botswana

This venue is located within the luxury Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino. It’s found in the city of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

Players will find 140 slot games and 9 table games in the gaming arena of the casino. These gaming options are available across the venue’s 3144-sqm surface.

Final thoughts

In this article, we’ve discussed some of the most popular gambling venues across different continents. If you’re unable to go to these casinos in person, remember that you can always visit an online casino.

Hopefully this list has inspired you to visit one of these iconic casinos.