Sporting Events to Bet On In 2023

For the devoted sports fan, every new year brings with it new opportunities to watch the picture change in their favourite games. In 2022, Argentina returned to the top of the football world with a fascinating run to the World Cup final as other contenders fell away early. The global game of golf became more contentious than ever before as players joined the renegade LIV Tour and then complained that PGA tournaments were barring them unfairly. The LA Rams won the Super Bowl in February, and were out of contention to retain it by November. All in all, it was a year with a lot of stories to tell.

In 2023, the stories will be different, but equally entertaining. In soccer it’s the women’s turn to have a World Cup as the tournament is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Bookmakers will have another reason to offer bonus codes for New-Zealand customers as the All Blacks look to regain the Rugby World Cup in France. And the Super Bowl will find a new home, but it won’t be at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, as the pre-season favourites have exited the competition ahead of time. So what are the smart bets to make in 2023?

Women’s Soccer World Cup: A two-horse race expected

Canada’s women are outsiders in this tournament despite their current position as Olympic champions. Bookmakers expect the 2023 World Cup to come down to one of two teams: current holders the USA, who have dominated the global game in recent years and still have a strong team; or England, who broke their competitive duck by winning the Euros last summer and have gone from strength to strength under coach Serena Wiegman. The USWNT are worth a bet, as they aren’t currently odds-on favourites and are hard to beat come tournament time. But Canada have shown that they have the ability to win when it matters, so if you like an outside bet they’re certainly worth a look.

Rugby World Cup: Hosts to make history?

When the hosting of the 2023 World Cup was awarded to France, it was during a time when the long-time rugby titans were still well short of their former glory. A rotating trio of England, Ireland and Wales were considered to be Europe’s best teams. A mediocre performance in 2019’s World Cup failed to increase optimism among fans of les Bleus, but under the coaching of Fabien Galthié the team has become thrilling to watch and – finally – hard to beat. With the current best player in the world, Antoine Dupont, captaining the side from scrum-half, France will enter the tournament as favourites, and have a real chance to back that up.

Super Bowl LVII: Anyone’s title from here

Usually when you get to the conference championship round, there is a standout favourite and a clear outsider, but that just isn’t true in 2023. The AFC title will be contended by Kansas City and Cincinnati, while the NFC comes down to Philadelphia and San Francisco. And honestly, there are just a few points difference in the odds between the favourites and the “underdogs”.

Kansas probably have the best chance, but it will depend on whether QB Patrick Mahomes shakes off an ankle sprain in time to play against the Bengals. San Francisco are down to their third-string QB Brock Purdy and are probably fourth in the betting, but Purdy has performed well enough in the playoffs to make the 49ers a genuine contender.