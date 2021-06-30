The Canadian online casino games industry has an array of things to offer both novice and professional players. The popularity is increasing every month of Canadian online casino games, from students to working people trying their luck at the assortment of different games, for a chance to have some fun and excitement.

Despite the struggles many other countries have been facing recently, players are seeing the Canadian online scene booming significantly since a number of their land-based casinos closed back in 2020.

According to online statistics, the casino industry in the country contributes just over $30 billion to the economy every year. It is gaming platforms such as these that are helping towards this cause, and many can’t complain as it is allowing them to join the rankings of players who indulge for fun or to become a professional gamer.

The reasons for its popularity don’t only come from the fact that it is a convenient way to play but also due to a few other reasons which we look at below.

Increase of Accessibility

When players can access an online gaming website easily, it gives them more of a reason to participate. Several online providers are moving from the typical brick and mortar venues to everything online and as a result, more opportunities for players to register and play at any time from almost anywhere are available.

When more people can play as and when they want to, online and not only by visiting a casino, chances are they will stick to the idea. The plus point is, it can also be accessed internationally which means more competition, and a higher pool of money for the winning.

Mobile Gaming Opportunities

With innovations increasing in the mobile markets, software and mobile app developers are finding innovative ways to build new and improved applications that are available not only on laptops and personal computers but also ones that can be easily used on any smartphones like an Apple iPhone or an Android powered phone.

It has been researched that the average person picks up and looks at their phone at least 53 times a day. This may be one of the reasons why online casino gambling has joined the rankings of other mobile games and users are loving it! With the availability of choosing from an array of different platforms in your hands, one does not need to go very far to play slots, roulette or blackjack. Players can do it via their phone from anywhere that a live internet connection is available. Chances are there are more options on the mobile phone than on your laptop.

A Host of Transaction Methods

There is no better or more convenient way to play casino games than to play online. Besides all the benefits it offers, one of the main thing that keep players going back to Canadian websites is the range of transaction options. They are simple, easy and highly secure for all users.

You can use either a credit card or a debit card to link your account and deposit or withdraw money. You can also use an e-wallet, which is a convenient way to handle cash and some offer loyalty programs when you use them.

Examples of these include Skrill, Neteller or Paysafecard which all have capabilities similar to using a bank card, with the benefit of harnessing more secure and safer options that use, for instance, two-factor authentication or a 16 number PIN codes to make sure no hacker can steal your personal information online.

Securing your account should be key to any website host or player, and most of the Canadian online casino platforms make sure of this by implementing stringent protocols that are hack-proof so players feel comfortable integrating their e-wallets with their bank cards and personal accounts.

The above is just touching the tip of the iceberg on what makes Canadian online gambling more lucrative than any other in the world.