Upcoming MMA and UFC Fights to Bet On

UFC is a sport that has grown extremely popular over the last few years. With a ton of people tuning in to watch each fight, there is a strong and steady flow of income reaching the sport. UFC is not just popular to watch however. There are a ton of different bets and wagers that you can make on each fight to add to the excitement. Before getting into the upcoming fights, you first need to understand the types of bets that you can make on a UFC game.

Moneyline

Moneyline is the simplest type of bet within any sport. Simply put, you are betting on who you think is going to win the fight. The fight will payout differently for each fighter depending on the odds decided by the bookkeepers.

Round Total

The bookkeepers will also decide on how long they think that the fight is going to go. From there, you have a choice to bet over or under, depending if you think the fight is going to last longer than their prediction, or shorter.

Method of Victory

Finally, you have the choice to bet on how you think the match will end. Typically speaking, there are three major choices here: decision, knockout, and submission. Study the fighters and see which one is most likely to happen.

Now that you understand the types of bets that you can make, here are some of the up and coming UFC fights that are going to be exciting to watch.

Hall vs. Silva – October 31

A few years ago, Anderson Silva was one of the best and most electric middleweights the UFC had. There were a ton of people out there watching his kicks land with power and accuracy. Age has caught up to him however and he is a far cry from what he once was. Uriah Hall on the other hand is a wildly unpredictable fighter who has shown that he can dominate top level opponents, but then lose to an underdog the next fight over.

In terms of odds, Uriah Hall is favoured at around -230. In terms of MMA betting odds, these are heavily favoured towards Hall. When it comes to betting, you now have the choice if you want to take a value bet or not. Because how cheap and rewarding it is to bet on Anderson Silva, this is something you might want to consider. While Hall is the clearcut favourite, there is some value to be had with a smart bet.

Santos Vs Teixeria – November 7th

Another UFC fight night taking place one week after the Silva and Hall fight. This match composed of two light heavy weights will prove to be an exciting one as both are near the top of the weight class. Santos opened up as a heavy favourite at -220 odds meaning that just like the Hall and Silva fight, there is plenty of money to be made with a good value bet. That being said however, with fights it can be extremely difficult to upset the more skilled fighter. Do your research beforehand and see if you can predict what is going to happen in the ring come November 7th.

These are two fights that you should be watching for when they arrive. The betting odds will continue to update as more and more people place money down, so make sure you are following what is happening so you can get the most money. While it might be tempting to bet on the favourite all the time, remember that a lot of money can be made if you make a smart bet on the underdog. Who is your favourite fighter to watch in the ring?