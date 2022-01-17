Live dealer games add a lot of depth to the online casino experience. A live casino online is the next best thing to actually going to a casino. The dealers are trained professionals, players can interact with each other, and all the action is streamed in real-time. With so many great mobile casinos featuring a vast selection of live dealer games, Canadians can get their live casino action from almost anywhere at any time of day.

Several top software developers are currently focusing on live dealer games. Evolution Gaming, Authentic Gaming, and Ezugi are among the biggest names. So what are the most popular live dealer games in Canada? Experts from HighRollersCasino.com have analyzed the best live casino websites in Canada. Check below to see 5 most popular live casino games in the country.

Live Blackjack

With the exception of slot machines, Blackjack is perhaps the most popular casino game on the planet. The object of the game is to beat the dealer by getting 21 or as close to it without going over. Live dealer blackjack games are popular because the game is simple, the house edge is low, and there are so many variations of it. Some of the most popular Blackjack games include:

Classic Blackjack

European Blackjack

Vegas Strip Blackjack

Blackjack Switch

Perfect Pairs Blackjack

Pontoon

You can play for pennies a hand or you can find high-stakes live blackjack games.

Live Roulette

Like Blackjack, Roulette is a casino staple that is popular all over the world. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a shock to learn so many Canadian live dealer enthusiasts play this classic game. While there are several variations of Roulette, the object of the game remains the same. Place your bets, watch the wheel spin, and pray that the ball lands on your number or colour. The house edge is low and you can wager on low-odds outcomes or high-odds outcomes. Common versions of the game include:

American Roulette

European Roulette

Multi-Wheel Roulette

Mini Roulette

Speed Roulette

Double Ball Roulette

Live Caribbean Stud

With the immense popularity of poker, it’s no surprise that Caribbean Stud has become such a trendy game at live online casinos. Unlike traditional poker in which players play against each other, Caribbean Stud poker pits the player against the dealer. The player and dealer both get 5 cards with one of the dealer’s cards being face-up. After assessing his hand, the player must then decide whether to bet or fold. If the player bets, the dealer reveals all of his cards and the best hand wins. Payouts are based on the strength of the hand.

Monopoly Live

Evolution Gaming has found a lot of success with their revolutionary live casino game show games. Some of the most popular game show games include Dream Catcher, Deal or No Deal Live, and Side Bet City. However, they really hit it out of the park with the release of Monopoly Live in 2019. This live casino game is highly entertaining and seamlessly blends the thrill of live casino gaming with one of the most beloved classic board games. Roll the dice and watch as Rich Uncle Pennybags makes his way around the board to collect your prizes.

Live Baccarat

Live Baccarat may not be quite as popular as Live Blackjack or Live Roulette, but it is one of Canada’s most popular live casino table games. As with other table games, there are multiple Baccarat variants such as No Commission Baccarat, Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, and Super Pan 9. The object of these games is pretty much the same. The biggest differences are the drawing rules and player options.

Before You Play Live Casino Games

Live casino games are a lot of fun. However, you must know the rules of the game if you want to give yourself the best chance of winning. Before you take on a live dealer, it’s a good idea to try the RNG version of the game you wish to play. Many online casinos allow you to try games for free so you can learn the ropes. There are also loads of resources such as tutorials and strategy guides all over the internet. Have fun and good luck!