Which Materials are Changing the Modern Commercial Construction

Commercial buildings face a rise in population and challenges in construction, which is why the sustainable industry is working hard on new materials. Concrete is widely in use in all construction niches, but it’s also contributing heavily to the high output of CO2.

New materials in modern construction address the green initiatives and create more pleasant housing with cheaper utility costs for residents. Therefore, researchers are encouraged to find natural materials and build blocks for more affordable and faster building.

Here are some of the new materials that are changing modern commercial construction.

Wood in Skyscrapers?

Laminated timber is among the buzzing new material. It is prefabricated wood with high water resistance and more strength than traditional wood. Laminate timber could support even skyscrapers, significantly reducing carbon emission per story, up to 150 tons.

Wonder Bamboo

Bamboo is fast-growing wood with super-sturdy properties. Modular bamboo structures are low-cost and are perfect for earthquake-resistant buildings. In addition, some use bamboo for steel bar reinforcements.

Recycling Materials

Green initiatives and sustainability are common goals for communities globally. As a result, researchers are trying to use recycled materials to solve waste and construction issues. So far, you can find uses for scrap metal, plastic, cigarette butts and cardboard in new constructions that have smaller carbon output.

Examples are already present, mainly in Europe and North America. For example, one of the new casino buildings in Middelkerke uses recyclable materials, eco-wood and a unique design for a sustainable footprint. As a result of the innovative approach, you don’t need much heating for visitors playing games and winning a jackpot, and the same goes for air conditioning.

Self-Healing Concrete

Scientists and researchers are working on self-healing concrete. The material in general use is also known to break or have cracks due to temperature changes and other stress factors. A self-healing concrete has an additional ingredient in bacteria that produces calcite when treated with water. Calcite then heals cracks. Such innovative properties of concrete would reduce CO2 output from fewer maintenance operations.

Sheep in Construction?

We can find another material fusion in wool brick, where wool is integrated with classic brick production, contributing to sturdiness. In addition, researchers say such bricks have 37% more strength than traditional ones. Aside from sturdiness, wool bricks require less firing and contribute to the cold resistance of the buildings.

Windows That Stop Heat

Nanocrystal is crystalline nanoparticles that let the light go through but block heat at the same time. This material can help residents control how much light they will pass through the window, and at the same time, significantly reduce utility costs in the summer months.

Walls That Stop Pollution

Construction companies are working on pollution-absorbing brick. An insulated double-layered brick can filter up to 30% of fine pollutants and all of the coarse particles. With filtered air, construction workers can create sustainable ventilation systems in green buildings.

Self-Cooling Walls

With the help of hydrodynamics, builders can save almost 30% of AC costs in buildings. The material has a ceramic membrane, fabric and hydrogel that can absorb vast amounts of water, creating temperature colder buildings reducing the need for costly and energy inefficient AC cooling systems.