5 Tech Trends in the Online Casino Industry in Canada

The online casino industry in Canada has witnessed a revolution over the last two decades. The advent of internet technology has seen a shift from land-based gambling establishment towards online casinos. With the high internet penetration, players in the country can access the biggest casino platforms online including LeoVegas. These casinos have leveraged the latest tech trends to grow.

The Thrill of Online Casinos

Playing your favorite casino games online is more convenient, cheaper, exciting welcome bonuses and you have the widest range of games to enjoy. From online casino slots, roulette, blackjack, video slots, card games to keno, there’s no limit to the number of games you can enjoy. Below are some of the tech trends you should watch out for at these casinos.

Live Dealer Games

While online casino Canada has been around for some time, many players have not made the switch from land-based casinos. One of the main reasons is the lack of a casino feel at these online platforms. This has now changed with the entry of live casinos.

These online platforms have real humans in charge of the games. From roulette to blackjack among other games, you now have a live dealer serving the cards. The live casino adds an authentic touch to your playing experience. Players can interact with the dealer on live chat while following the live action on their screens. Live dealer games are among the most popular at LeoVegas.

Cryptocurrency

The use of digital currencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum has spread across multiple industries. This is one feature of the thriving casino online industry in Canada. Some casinos now allow players to use cryptocurrencies which is a more efficient, safer and faster mode of payment.

Mobile Casinos

A large segment of the population in the country accesses the internet through mobile. This has seen the growth of online mobile services, including mobile applications. Most international casino brands now have mobile casinos to allow players to have fun on the go. In Canada, this is one of the dominant technologies in the online gambling industry.

E-wallets

One of the biggest problems for online casino investors and players alike is the lack of safe, seamless payment transactions. There are concerns over the safety and security of players when providing financial details. Casino owners also have concerns over swift transactions and this is where e-wallets have come in handy.

E-wallets such as Skrill, NETeller.,PayPal, Click2Pay and ecoPayz are convenient, cheaper to use, safer, quicker and help players and casino owners keep track of payments online. These are among the accepted payment methods at LeoVegas and other Canadian casinos.

Virtual Reality (VR)

Virtual reality (VR) might have seemed like a farfetched technology two decades back but it is now one of the hottest tech trends across many industries. Virtual reality casino games are now a big hit in Canada and you can enjoy the immersive playing experience through VR 3D on your desktop or at a mobile casino online. The biggest casino software developers have released VR titles which you can enjoy at your favorite online casino.

Final Thoughts

The online casino industry in Canada is set to continue growing propelled by these innovative technologies. These trends make it easier, more convenient, cheaper and more exciting for casino players to enjoy their favorite games. At LeoVegas, you will enjoy some of these trends every time you play.