Grant Thornton sheds light on fraud in construction
Diverted funds. Materials misuse. Padded bills. Hidden cost overruns. Every day, construction firms lose money to fraud perpetrated by employees, contractors, subcontractors and venture partners. In fact, a global study by the Association of...
NB: Final section of four-lane TransCanada Highway opens
The TransCanada Highway (Route 2) between Saint-Jacques, New Brunswick and the border with Quebec opened to four lanes of traffic on Nov. 5. Design work for the 2.8 kilometer stretch of highway began in 2010....
Government says six provincial visitor information centres will stay open
Visitors to Nova Scotia will still be able to visit provincial visitor information centres during their travels. The provincial government confirmed on Thursday, Feb. 25, that Nova Scotia’s six provincial visitor information centres (VICs) will...
Bright outlook for Stephenville airport
— The outlook for Stephenville International Airport in 2013 appears positive. That’s according to Brenda Martin, chief executive officer and general manager of the (Newfoundland & Labrador) airport. She said that, under the direction of...
NB lab, Daybreak centre getting back on feet after fire
SACKVILLE, N.B. – As the ashes settle from a devastating fire that destroyed a commercial building on Queens Road last month, the tenants are picking up the pieces and working to restore their operations...