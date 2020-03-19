Why is the Popularity of Online Casinos Increasing in Canada?

According to the statistics, the online casino industry in Canada is booming. Contributing around $31 billion to the economy each year, as reported in an article from http://www.netnewsledger.com, it is estimated that its global worth will have risen to an astonishing $500 billion by 2023.

This leads, naturally, to one key question: what is driving this rapid increase in popularity? The answer is that there are a number of factors that are responsible, from enhanced accessibility to improved flexibility. Here, we take a look at what’s responsible for this trend and whether it seems likely to reach its apex any time soon.

Increased Accessibility

The rise in the number and success of online casinos is not a trend that’s confined to Canada – rather, it’s a pattern we’re seeing across the globe. In large part, this is due to the increased accessibility of gambling as a result of the burgeoning number of online providers.

This means that where once gambling was a pastime confined to the inside of a bricks-and-mortar building, it can now be enjoyed from anywhere and by anyone with an internet connection: on the bus, in a coffee shop, or even at work.

The outcome is that more people are enabled to play – a feat further supported by the competitiveness of online providers. This is a reality that can be seen in evidence on any one of the numerous affiliate sites that exist, all of them offering a selection of free spins and attractive offers. An example of this is https://bonus.ca, where various sites offer up to 100 no-deposit spins to entice players in and give them a taste of what’s on offer.

A surge in marketing

Leading on from this point, affiliate sites are merely one example of the extreme marketing efforts that can be seen at play in the industry. These arise from the competitive nature of the sector, with thousands of different providers plying their wares.

Not only does this have the effect of bringing prices down – a pattern also supported by the reduced overheads of online providers when compared to their more traditional counterparts – but it also reinforces the importance of marketing.

This means that providers are encouraged to market their products more aggressively, in order to enhance their profile and expand their reach. The result is that more people not only find themselves able to play but actively encouraged to do so.

Popularity of Mobile Gaming

While renewed marketing efforts and the greater accessibility of online gambling both contribute to the sector’s phenomenal popularity, so too does technology such as mobile-compatible software.

With the average individual picking their mobile up around 58 times per day, according to this article from https://www.theguardian.com, online gambling becomes one more way for us to entertain ourselves through the medium of our smartphones, pushing the number of players even higher.

When it comes to understanding the popularity of online gambling in Canada, there are many factors that play a part, but the primary reason is perhaps that this is a most modern form of entertainment. In our fast-paced world, it offers what we all seek: accessible fun that’s able to deliver the most instantaneous of thrills.

With this to recommend it, it seems unlikely its appeal will wane any time soon.