Popular Articles

Earliest ever: Hillgrove maple syrup producer looks back over 60 springs

Provincial News dbb -
0
HILLGROVE – Boiling sap is a tradition in Larry Goodwin’s family. He taps about 75 trees in Hillgrove, up on the ridge above Digby, enough to make a little syrup for his family and good...
Read more

NB: Gallant says fracking moratorium will be first priority as premier

Provincial News dbb -
0
Before bringing in the moratorium, Premier Designate Brian Gallant said he will meet with government staff to determine what mechanisms are needed to temporarily block petroleum companies from using the practice. - Brian Gallant...
Read more

NB: Final section of four-lane TransCanada Highway opens

Construction & Transporation dbb -
0
The TransCanada Highway (Route 2) between Saint-Jacques, New Brunswick and the border with Quebec opened to four lanes of traffic on Nov. 5. Design work for the 2.8 kilometer stretch of highway began in 2010....
Read more
Debbie Lawrence

Identifying unique point of view is step one in successful branding

Columns dbb -
0
What is your personal point of view? I pose this question to clients when I’m working with them to build their personal brand. Whether building a corporate brand, a product brand or cultivating one’s personal...
Read more

CNN In Cape Breton

Provincial News dbb -
0
SYDNEY — The international spotlight continues to shine on Cape Breton with one of America's most renowned news networks the latest to turn its attention here. CNN correspondent Paula Newton, accompanied by a camera crew,...
Read more

Stay Connected

0FansLike
63,033FollowersFollow
2,644SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv